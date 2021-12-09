TshisaLIVE

Mr JazziQ fulfils a promise to his mom, buys her a new Mercedes-Benz

09 December 2021 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Amapiano DJ JazziQ warmed the hearts of his followers when he gifted his mom a new whip
Amapiano DJ JazziQ warmed the hearts of his followers when he gifted his mom a new whip
Image: Twitter/ JazziQ

Amapiano DJ and producer JazziQ honoured a promise he made to his mom by spoiling her in a big way. 

He gifted his mom with a Mercedes-Benz whip and now his mom belongs to the #mamaswithmercs group.

Taking to Instagram he shared pictures of himself and mommy dearest picking up the new car from the dealership. he said he always wanted to buy his mom a Mercedes-Benz.

JazziQ's gesture warmed the hearts of his followers when they saw the big step he took.

They were mostly proud of the DJ for keeping his word. Not all children gift their parents with amazing rides and this was a promise that the amapiano producer had to fulfil. 

“Once upon a time I promised my mommy a Mercedes-Benz. I love you mother.”

Congratulatory messages started flowing in his mentions with the likes of Master KG, Lady Du, and Londie London  sharing in his excitement. Lady Du was particularly proud of the fact that her colleague first bought his mom a car, now he was upgrading her with a brand new Merc. 

Followers also lit up the comments as they let him know just how much of an inspiration he is for doing something so commendable for his mom. 

READ MORE

JazziQ slams claims he has beef with DJ Maphorisa over Thuli Phongolo

Amapiano star JazziQ has rubbished claims of a romantic relationship with actress Thuli Phongolo and has no beef with Phori
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Podcast host Rea Gopane claims JazziQ sued him for R1m

Rea Gopane has to pay a hefty price for making defamatory claims about JazziQ.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

SNAPS | Classic men & sexy women in black! Inside Riky Rick's dinner party

Riky Rick's dinner party was star-studded!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

JazziQ is taking legal action against Rea Gopane after 'defamatory claims'

Podcaster Rea Gopane has another lawsuit on his hands
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Sbu disappointed at Mac G and Jub Jub for their distasteful joke TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper Nyovest never wants to be guest on MacG's 'Podcast and Chill' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Samthing Soweto’s hilarious response to Jub Jub dissing his singing TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ star Naledi Willers has died TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Zinhle and others rally behind Uncle Waffles after trending thong video TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament