Mr JazziQ fulfils a promise to his mom, buys her a new Mercedes-Benz

Amapiano DJ and producer JazziQ honoured a promise he made to his mom by spoiling her in a big way.

He gifted his mom with a Mercedes-Benz whip and now his mom belongs to the #mamaswithmercs group.

Taking to Instagram he shared pictures of himself and mommy dearest picking up the new car from the dealership. he said he always wanted to buy his mom a Mercedes-Benz.

JazziQ's gesture warmed the hearts of his followers when they saw the big step he took.

They were mostly proud of the DJ for keeping his word. Not all children gift their parents with amazing rides and this was a promise that the amapiano producer had to fulfil.

“Once upon a time I promised my mommy a Mercedes-Benz. I love you mother.”

Congratulatory messages started flowing in his mentions with the likes of Master KG, Lady Du, and Londie London sharing in his excitement. Lady Du was particularly proud of the fact that her colleague first bought his mom a car, now he was upgrading her with a brand new Merc.

Followers also lit up the comments as they let him know just how much of an inspiration he is for doing something so commendable for his mom.