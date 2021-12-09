TshisaLIVE

'You fought a good fight' — tributes pour in for RHOJ star Naledi Willers

09 December 2021 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Tributes pour in for reality TV star Naledi Willers.
Tributes pour in for reality TV star Naledi Willers.
Image: Instagram/ Naledi Willers

Celebrity friends and co-stars of Naledi Willers are mourning her death and have taken to social media to express their grief, and share tributes to the season 1 Real Housewives of Johannesburg star.

Willers' family spokesperson Zibanani ‘Oneal’ Madumo confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday that Naledi died on December 7 at 9.30pm after being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. The reality TV star is survived by her mother.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the Mzansi Magic team sent their condolences to the reality TV star. 

“We are saddened by the news of Naledi Willers' passing. Naledi appeared in the first season of Real housewives of Johannesburg on 1Magic in 2018. We would like to send our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time,” said  Shirley Adonisi, newly appointed director of local entertainment channels at MultiChoice.

Take a look at some of the tributes below:

"Mosadi” (that’s what we called each other) I don’t even know what to say ... we had our fair share of everything. Friendship, sisterhood, misunderstandings but above all we had love! Rest Mosadi rest.” Sonia Mbele wrote.

“Rest in eternal peace beautiful. You fought long and hard and always with a cheerful spirit ... may all of heaven dance at your sight. I'm sorry you had to go so soon.” Ayanda Thabethe wrote.

yanda Thabethe's Instagram story.
yanda Thabethe's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Thabethe
Mpumi Mops's Instagram story.
Mpumi Mops's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Mpumi Mops
Khaya Dlanga's Instagram story.
Khaya Dlanga's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Khaya Dlanga
Moshe Ndiki's Instagram story.
Moshe Ndiki's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Moshe Ndiki

‘Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ star Naledi Willers has died

Naledi Willers died on Tuesday
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Shock! Naked DJ and his wife announce split

The model made the announcement on her Instagram account on Thursday, telling fans that they had ended their relationship and are now "permanently ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Privileged people also have struggles, says 'Real Housewives of Joburg' star

A couple of the 'The Real Housewives of Johannesburg' on their fave designer handbags and whether they click with their co-stars
Lifestyle
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Sbu disappointed at Mac G and Jub Jub for their distasteful joke TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper Nyovest never wants to be guest on MacG's 'Podcast and Chill' TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ star Naledi Willers has died TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Samthing Soweto’s hilarious response to Jub Jub dissing his singing TshisaLIVE
  5. Plot thickens! Amanda du Pont & MacG take legal action against each other TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament