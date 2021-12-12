LucasRaps reacts to being featured in Snoop Dogg's global edition album

“It's 031 to the world baby!” At least this is how rapper LucasRaps's followers are feeling after he got recognised by one of the world's biggest hip hop artists.

The rapper took to his Twitter to announce one of the biggest collaborations to ever happen in Mzansi rap history this year, a feature on Snoop Dogg's song.

His followers were so stoked over the news that one said this was history in the making.

“Snoop Dogg feat. LucasRaps. OK, this is the hardest feature in South African/American hip hop history.”

American rapper and songwriter Snoop Dogg shared on his Instagram that they are taking over and December 10 is the Algorithm global takeover day. Without saying much he listed a few rappers on the line-up and Mzansi's very own made the line-up.