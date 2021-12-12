TshisaLIVE

LucasRaps reacts to being featured in Snoop Dogg's global edition album

12 December 2021 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
LucasRaps is set to be part of Snoop Dogg's biggest musical project yet.
Image: Twitter? LucasRaps

“It's 031 to the world baby!” At least this is how rapper LucasRaps's followers are feeling after he got recognised by one of the world's biggest hip hop artists.

The rapper took to his Twitter to announce one of the biggest collaborations to ever happen in Mzansi rap history this year, a feature on Snoop Dogg's song.

His followers were so stoked over the news that one said this was history in the making. 

“Snoop Dogg feat. LucasRaps. OK, this is the hardest feature in South African/American hip hop history.”

American rapper and songwriter Snoop Dogg shared on his Instagram that they are taking over and December 10 is the Algorithm global takeover day.  Without saying much he listed a few rappers on the line-up and Mzansi's very own made the line-up.

Algorithm is Snoop's compilation album that was released last month.

LucasRaps first hit the local hip hop scene with a bang in 2020 when he featured on Mzansi's newly crowned hottest MC Blxckie’s hit Big Time Sh’lappa. The rapper who is now signed to Def Jam Africa, has been living large travelling the country and the world and documenting it all for his fans to see. 

The rap  virtuoso that is Snoop joined forces with Def Jam records at the middle of the year and he has since released an album in November.

He is now embarking on a world wide tour for the very same album. 

