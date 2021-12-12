Lamiez Holworthy asks followers to stop asking her for money in her DMs

DJ Lamiez Holworthy is one of the most charitable media personalities in SA but even she sometimes draws the line and this time she made it clear that she's doesn't have money to “give away” and people should stop asking her for money.

As it often happens with being a celebrities, fans (who usually forget that they are total strangers) will ask for money or some kind of help from you.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the DJ asked her followers to resist the urge to ask her for money.

“Do us a favour and stop asking me for money. I don't have it. Just like you, I have problems and responsibilities of my own. Thanks.”