TshisaLIVE

Lamiez Holworthy asks followers to stop asking her for money in her DMs

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
12 December 2021 - 14:00
Lamiez Holworthy is tired of being asked for hand-outs.
Lamiez Holworthy is tired of being asked for hand-outs.
Image: Instagram/ Lamiez Holworthy

DJ Lamiez Holworthy is one of the most charitable media personalities in SA but even she sometimes draws the line and this time she made it clear that she's doesn't have money to “give away” and people should stop asking her for money.

As it often happens with being a celebrities, fans (who usually forget that they are total strangers) will ask for money or some kind of help from you.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the DJ asked her followers to resist the urge to ask her for money.

“Do us a favour and stop asking me for money. I don't have it. Just like you, I have problems and responsibilities of my own. Thanks.”

Screenshot from Lamiez Holworthy's IG stories.
Screenshot from Lamiez Holworthy's IG stories.
Image: Instagram

While Lamiez's request may be interpreted as rude by some, those who know and follow the DJ can attest to the fact that she always helps out strangers whenever she can.

Just recently, she stepped in and offered to pay a helper’s salary for a month  after Giyani star Rami Chuene alleged that there was a madam subjecting her helper to cruel treatment. 

She also made headlines earlier this year for gifting a single mother and her son with a two-day, all expenses paid trip to the Blyde River Canyon in Mpumalanga.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Lamiez Holworthy and her family in the cutest #NkaoTempela video

This is the cutest video you'll see today!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Khuli Chana can't wait to have a bundle of joy with wifey DJ Lamiez Holworthy

Khuli is ready to extend his family with wife Lamiez.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lamiez Holworthy on how LiveAMP changed her & how she changed others

Lamiez opens up about how she became confident in her flaws and how being on LiveAMP helped her and other women overcome their insecurities.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

SNAPS | 5 times DJ Lamiez slayed in shorts after trending over body shaming

DJ Lamiez shared two pictures of herself in shorts which received positive responses from many of her fans.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tweeps suspect MaNgwabe of ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ might be ready to pack her bags TshisaLIVE
  2. Former ‘7de Laan’ actress Themsie Times, who played Maria, has died TshisaLIVE
  3. SA finally gets a proper look at DJ Zinhle's 3-month-old baby Asante TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Dawn Thandeka King celebrates her daughter’s 21st birthday TshisaLIVE
  5. Confirmed! Babes Wodumo’s viral ‘mom-in-law insults’ video was a PR stunt TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...