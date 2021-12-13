SNAPS | Dumi Mkokstad and wife Zipho are expecting a bundle of joy

Dumi's wife, ZiphozeNkosi Nzimande, took to her timeline to share the news.

During an Instagram live on Sunday, ZiphozeNkosi said she was relieved to disclose the news because she could finally move freely.

“I'm so glad I don't have to hide it any more,” she said.

“I can finally take pictures. I've been hiding away from people at the mall.”

She went on to explain the meaning behind their daughter's' name, which is derived from a gospel song.

“Lenani'Izulu means the heavens rejoice and the heavens agree. My husband sort of named her and that's the baby's name.”

Expressing her gratitude to the many people who were showering her family with love and well wishes after they revealed the news, ZiphozeNkosi said they did not go unnoticed.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and the congratulatory messages. We are completely overwhelmed. We're so grateful to everyone. I know there were some people who were praying for us who haven't even met us, so thank you for all your prayers."