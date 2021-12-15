Cassper Nyovest buys Frank Muller timepiece in honour of fav footballer

Cassper Nyovest has added another crazy expensive gift from himself for the hard work he poured into 2021. This time it is a luxurious watch fit for a king.

The rapper never misses a chance to bless himself with expensive merch as a reward for his hard work. He recently bagged the artist of the decade award and is well on his way to launching his alcohol brand Billiato.

The rapper's fully customised and diamond encrusted Frank Muller timepiece was in honour of his favourite footballer Christiano Ronaldo.

His followers can attest to the rapper's love for Ronaldo. In his eyes he is the best footballer of our lifetime. It comes as no surprise he would want to emulate what his idol does.

This is the second luxurious gift he has blessed himself with in the past few weeks. He shared the news on his socials .

“I've got a lot to celebrate. Launching Billiato this week, Winning artist of the decade, my birthday in two days. I decided to spoil myself with my very first Frank Muller. This is not your normal Frank Muller. Fully customised. Diamond encrusted. A watch fit for a king.”

In his mentions on Instagram one follower asked how much the wrist watch cost. Another answered 300K. The rapper said the amount was incorrect because he had work done on the timepiece.

The Frank Muller timepiece adds to his icy R1,4m diamond chain he recently purchased.