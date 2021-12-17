TshisaLIVE

Cell C subscribers can now buy apps and games using their cellphone balances

The company has teamed up with Mondia Pay to offer a new speedy, simple and secure way to make purchases from the Huawei AppGallery and MePlay

17 December 2021 - 11:41
Sponsored
Thanks to Mondia Pay, Cell C subscribers now have even quicker and easier access to the wealth of apps and games on the Huawei AppGallery.
Image: Supplied/Cell C

Cell C has joined forces with Mondia Pay, a global digital payment entity, to offer its subscribers a quicker, easier way to buy apps, games, music and more using their cellphone credit balances.

With Mondia Pay direct carrier billing (DCB), Cell C subscribers only need to enter their cellphone number to purchase select products and services online — it’s a seamless and contactless way to pay. It’s also simpler than using a credit card, which requires you to share your name, card number, home address and other personal information.

Making payments with DCB is secure. As no personal data is shared during the process, there’s no need to worry about identity theft. And, as you have to confirm the payment on a physical device, “card-not-present” type fraud is impossible.

All Cell C subscribers can use Mondia Pay DCB to access MePlay. This leading online retailer is a certified distributor of digital wallet top-ups and content from the world’s most popular stores through the instant delivery of codes for video games, apps, music, movies, TV shows and more.

Subscribers with Huawei handsets have the added benefit of being able to use the digital payment method to purchase any of the thousands of awesome apps and games available via the Huawei AppGallery.

“This initiative provides Cell C and Huawei customers with an additional secure and seamless payment option. We believe that Mondia Pay’s innovative technology creates enhanced ease-of-access to Huawei AppGallery for our customers,” says Adam Xiao, MD of Huawei Mobile Services for Middle East & Africa.

This article was paid for by Huawei Mobile Services.

