Singer Mpho Sebina: Working with Black Coffee and other artists a great experience

When singer and songwriter Mpho Sebina joined the team working on a remix of Brenda Fassie's Too Late for Mama she was nervous about how people would receive her.

Mpho, alongside three other artists, was picked by Gallo Records to work on the first Gallo remixed EP, titled Music is Forever. The project is available for streaming across digital platforms.

She chose Brenda Fassie’s Too Late for Mama, that was originally composed and written by Sello “Chicco” Twala.

“I was very excited to honour a legend covering one of my favourite songs that I actually covered seven years ago on my SoundCloud. I was worried and nervous about the reception but it was amazing and I’m glad that I didn’t chicken out.

“A lot of people are learning and discovering me as an artist so it has opened up a bigger space for me and a brand new market,” said Mpho.