Singer Mpho Sebina: Working with Black Coffee and other artists a great experience
When singer and songwriter Mpho Sebina joined the team working on a remix of Brenda Fassie's Too Late for Mama she was nervous about how people would receive her.
Mpho, alongside three other artists, was picked by Gallo Records to work on the first Gallo remixed EP, titled Music is Forever. The project is available for streaming across digital platforms.
She chose Brenda Fassie’s Too Late for Mama, that was originally composed and written by Sello “Chicco” Twala.
“I was very excited to honour a legend covering one of my favourite songs that I actually covered seven years ago on my SoundCloud. I was worried and nervous about the reception but it was amazing and I’m glad that I didn’t chicken out.
“A lot of people are learning and discovering me as an artist so it has opened up a bigger space for me and a brand new market,” said Mpho.
The EP was executive produced by Grammy-nominated DJ Black Coffee, and Mpho said it was a great experience to be exposed to creative minds in the industry.
“Working with Black Coffee and the team was quite an experience, a learned one because there were so many creatives minds in the project and we had to find a way to work together to make the project come alive.
“It's been quite a learning experience for me, especially in strengthening my voice. With so many people on the project, you need to learn how to get your voice and your message across, which is something that I'm working on.”
Black Coffee was particularly impressed with the artists' individual touches to their songs.
“Working with these young artists and watching them dive into Gallo’s rich archives, while trying to choose a track that resonates deeply with them, is one of the most rewarding projects I’ve had the pleasure of being involved in. Each one has done such an incredible job in paying homage to the original, while still putting their unique spin on the remix,” he commented.
The Botswana-born singer and songwriter grew up listening to music that still influences her work today.
“I come from a family of music lovers who introduced me to some really great music when I was growing up. Your Miriam Makebas, UB40s and there was all this amazing music in the background of my childhood in the early 90s. I think it inspired me, that’s where my love for music began because I was around people who really loved music.”
She said her album Lora has been doing well.
“I'm working on visuals that I hope to share next year and I am on a spree to collaborate with other artists, especially on the continent. I love the sounds of Africa and I am hoping to collaborate with more creatives on the continent of Africa.”
Sun El Musician, Da Capo, Muzi, Mpho Sebina and Nobuhle all feature on the first Gallo Remixed EP, Music Is Forever.