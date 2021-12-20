Andile Mpisane gushes over his ‘new bride’

December is wedding season in Mzansi and Andile Mpisane was not to be left behind in the craze.

He recently sent shockwaves throughout the country when he proposed to Tamara Louw. While many congratulated the couple, others claimed it was a publicity stunt and may be for a new music video.

Tamara has since changed her surname from Louw to Mpisane on Instagram.

Andile, son of businesswoman Shauwn “MamKhize” Mkhize, shared videos of the engagement and gushed about his wife.

"I feel blessed to have found an amazing woman who shares the same goals as me. I’m looking forward to a fruitful future with my wife and family. I’m thankful to God for bringing her in my life."

In the comment section the new “Mrs Mpisane” was equally romantic.

"Thank you for loving me so boldly and loudly. You’ve really gone above and beyond. I look forward to forever with you. I love you. Ngiyabonga, baby."

Take a look at Andile's stunning proposal and their journey so far: