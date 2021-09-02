Andile Mpisane’s baby mama Sithelo Shozi breaks the internet with her pregnancy video

Sithelo Shozi is serving fire content on social media and her fans are here for it.

The DJ and social media influencer who gave birth to her third baby on July 21 went viral on Wednesday when she shared her first Instagram reel of her while she was still pregnant.

“I didn’t expect the reaction and reception I got from posting the reel. It was just a short and fun video I’d done two or three months ago during my pregnancy and thought I’d keep for memories, I spontaneously changed my mind and posted it for fun, little did I know it’d cause a bigger stir than I’d anticipated.”

The influencer said she's all about living her truth.

“I like staying true to myself and showing who I really am through my content rather than being a replica of someone else ... Being confident and holding your own is so important, more especially in the world we live in today where people are so quick to throw around words not really knowing what that can do to the next person. Know who you are, live your truth and always put your own happiness before anything else,” Sithelo told TshisaLIVE.

Watch the viral video below: