‘I feel embarrassed on his behalf’ — Tweeps roast Uncle Vinny for Ghana money stunt

23 December 2021 - 13:04 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Uncle Vinny got mized at a club in Ghana.
Uncle Vinny got mized at a club in Ghana.
Image: Instagram/ Uncle Vinny

It's never been proven that a crowd can just stop and stare while money is being thrown at them, but Ghanaians taught Uncle Vinny it could be done.

The teen sensation and reality TV star, whose real name is Kabelo Vincent Ndlovu, learnt the hard way that not everyone likes some flexing.

He was having the time of his life performing at a show in Accra, Ghana, and things were going well, until he decided to pull a stunt Maphorisa once pulled. Only this time it was a flop. 

He threw the money to the club goers and it all went to the floor with no-one grabbing it. They mized his stunt and the dead, cold stares he got could have sent chills down anyone’s spine. 

Tweeps roasted Uncle Vinny for his stunt:

