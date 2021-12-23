‘I feel embarrassed on his behalf’ — Tweeps roast Uncle Vinny for Ghana money stunt
It's never been proven that a crowd can just stop and stare while money is being thrown at them, but Ghanaians taught Uncle Vinny it could be done.
The teen sensation and reality TV star, whose real name is Kabelo Vincent Ndlovu, learnt the hard way that not everyone likes some flexing.
He was having the time of his life performing at a show in Accra, Ghana, and things were going well, until he decided to pull a stunt Maphorisa once pulled. Only this time it was a flop.
He threw the money to the club goers and it all went to the floor with no-one grabbing it. They mized his stunt and the dead, cold stares he got could have sent chills down anyone’s spine.
Tweeps roasted Uncle Vinny for his stunt:
#unclevinny must explain in the coming mens conference what he was thinking throwing away R7,50 at the crowd pic.twitter.com/oG75twcllf— Diva of corruption (@Xoliey_mjii) December 22, 2021
#unclevinny in ghana— Diva of corruption (@Xoliey_mjii) December 22, 2021
The crowd : pic.twitter.com/fNyQfWPy6A
#unclevinny take me to ghana asap— ꧁𖤍𖤓𝕥н𝔞ภ𝓞𝐒𒆜 ༻ (@HillaryGontse2) December 22, 2021
I want a wife there pic.twitter.com/3ZEG7kyeLc
Uncle Vinny should've realised that these people are not interested from the time he was making the money a fan😭😭🤣🤣💔💔I feel embarrassed on his behalf #unclevinny https://t.co/Aa9iUOWd42— Thabile Lehakoe Mkhize (@LehakoeMkhize) December 21, 2021
😆😆 #unclevinny picking up his money after the show.... pic.twitter.com/QUJRbCHLHe— Mset' o fully vaccinated!! (@sandile_khubisa) December 22, 2021
December needs it own side calendar coz its hectic every week😭😭😭 from Andile to Uncle Vinny to Slik #FameVsClout #AndileMpisane #unclevinny pic.twitter.com/NwI7UbVZMK— jus.łhał.kııd🛸 (@_trbwlsvm00) December 22, 2021
