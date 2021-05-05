WATCH | 'He's been watching Uncle Vinny's videos' - Malema's dance moves have the TL shaking
A video of EFF leader Julius Malema dancing at Uncle Vinny's birthday celebration last week has surfaced online, leaving many in stitches over his moves.
The never-seen-before video was shared on Instagram by music producer Oskido.
Malema can be seen having a mini dance competition with musician and entertainer Makhadzi.
In his caption, Oskido praised the Limpopo-born star for her music and said she “brought out dopeness in all of us”.
He also joked that Uncle Vinny might have some competition from Malema in the dance moves department.
The video garnered more than 42,900 views and left many, including Sizwe Dhlomo and Bridget Masinga, dying of laughter.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Not Malema dancing to Makhadzi Song. Man was on fire I tells ya. This will make you forget about marriage, cheating and start dancing too pic.twitter.com/xnk2WCG2mT— Uncle Vinny's no.1 Fan (@EUFSL) May 4, 2021
What is wrong with Malema Dancing or having fun?...so politicians and celebrities are not allowed to get drunk and have fun like everyone else?— Mr FetakgomoLifestyle (@mahlatseMla) May 4, 2021
My brother @Julius_S_Malema improve please, the SADC Dancing Association is very angry with you😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Bqixp7TWP8— Mansa Musa (@HansNamutewa) May 4, 2021
After seeing CIC Julia's Malema dancing like headless chickens i asked, myself if we are still observing and living under covid-19 regulations or covid it's no more.— mulilo 🔥 (@Call_Me_Mulilo) May 3, 2021