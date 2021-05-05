WATCH | 'He's been watching Uncle Vinny's videos' - Malema's dance moves have the TL shaking

A video of EFF leader Julius Malema dancing at Uncle Vinny's birthday celebration last week has surfaced online, leaving many in stitches over his moves.

The never-seen-before video was shared on Instagram by music producer Oskido.

Malema can be seen having a mini dance competition with musician and entertainer Makhadzi.

In his caption, Oskido praised the Limpopo-born star for her music and said she “brought out dopeness in all of us”.

He also joked that Uncle Vinny might have some competition from Malema in the dance moves department.

Watch the video below