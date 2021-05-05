TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'He's been watching Uncle Vinny's videos' - Malema's dance moves have the TL shaking

05 May 2021 - 10:00
EFF leader Julius Malema had the internet in stitches with his dance moves.
EFF leader Julius Malema had the internet in stitches with his dance moves.
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema

A video of EFF leader Julius Malema dancing at Uncle Vinny's birthday celebration last week has surfaced online, leaving many in stitches over his moves. 

The never-seen-before video was shared on Instagram by music producer Oskido. 

Malema can be seen having a mini dance competition with musician and entertainer Makhadzi.

In his caption, Oskido praised the Limpopo-born star for her music and said she “brought out dopeness in all of us”. 

He also joked that Uncle Vinny might have some competition from Malema in the dance moves department. 

Watch the video below

The video garnered more than 42,900 views and left many, including Sizwe Dhlomo and Bridget Masinga, dying of laughter. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: 

Julius Malema wishes entertainer Uncle Vinny happy birthday: 'Kill them with perfect dance moves'

The firebrand leader showed fans a different side to him when he shared a heartwarming birthday message and words of wisdom for the 19-year-old on ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | This South African breaking it down at an overseas Black Coffee gig is the only #GrooveGoals we need

Moghul was in America to teach them how to "Savanna challenge", and is now the centre of the internet.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Braamfontein venue owner to be questioned after partygoers appear to flout Covid-19 rules

Police are investigating a club owner following a massive street party in Braamfontein on Saturday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Somizi’s Cape Town weekday getaway TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘She is like the morning star’: DJ Murdah's cute love note to DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s why these six celebs won’t appear on MacG’s podcast TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Inside Boity’s glamorous birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  5. Khaya Dladla on declining jobs to avoid being typecast TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X