A wedding, a divorce & a 'R15m' party: 3 times Skolopad shook the TL in 2021
It's been four years since Skolopad burst onto the scene with her crazy half-naked entrance at the SA Music Awards, and she is still grabbing the headlines.
While the star is not making waves in her feud with Zodwa Wabantu any more or filling venues across the country like she once did, she has weighed in on trending matters more than a few times this year.
Here are three times she had social media in a stitches with her antics:
HER 'R15M' BIRTHDAY PARTY
As the country shared its outrage at a sports facility that apparently cost R15m but looked like it was worth far less, Skolopad threw a '15 million' birthday party.
It was clear that the catering at the party cost far less than the theme, with pap and milk being served to guests.
A 15 million #QueenSkolopadBirthdayParty isa Rap 🙌💃💃 pic.twitter.com/99SZRDpR2e— Qwabe Nonhlanhla🇿🇦🌈🐢 (@QueenSkolopad) October 5, 2021
Talking to TshisaLIVE, she explained that it felt like a party worth R15m.
“I was just joking, but to me it really felt like a million dollar party. If it really cost that much I would've had the party at a stadium,” she said.
SKOLOPAD: THE BRIDE
Many were shocked when Skolopad announced in July that she had got hitched.
She posted snaps of her destination wedding ceremony on Instagram, drawing applause and celebratory messages from friend and followers.
Skolopad said the wedding took place shortly after her partner David proposed in May.
“I don’t have time for engagements any more. I have been engaged about three times and I’m getting old, so I told him that it is either he takes me now or not,” she says.
“I love everything about him ... He doesn’t care whether I am known and does not care about the attention that I get,” she said.
... AND THE DIVORCE
A month later she had another bash, this time celebrating her divorce.
Yup, she and David were only together for a short time before they decided to go their separate ways.
And what better way to “celebrate” a split then dressing in red and showing skin.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.