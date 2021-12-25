A wedding, a divorce & a 'R15m' party: 3 times Skolopad shook the TL in 2021

It's been four years since Skolopad burst onto the scene with her crazy half-naked entrance at the SA Music Awards, and she is still grabbing the headlines.

While the star is not making waves in her feud with Zodwa Wabantu any more or filling venues across the country like she once did, she has weighed in on trending matters more than a few times this year.

Here are three times she had social media in a stitches with her antics:

HER 'R15M' BIRTHDAY PARTY

As the country shared its outrage at a sports facility that apparently cost R15m but looked like it was worth far less, Skolopad threw a '15 million' birthday party.

It was clear that the catering at the party cost far less than the theme, with pap and milk being served to guests.