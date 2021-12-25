TshisaLIVE

A wedding, a divorce & a 'R15m' party: 3 times Skolopad shook the TL in 2021

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
25 December 2021 - 08:00
Skolopad is never far from the headlines.
Skolopad is never far from the headlines.
Image: Skolopad's Instagram

It's been four years since Skolopad burst onto the scene with her crazy half-naked entrance at the SA Music Awards, and she is still grabbing the headlines.

While the star is not making waves in her feud with Zodwa Wabantu any more or filling venues across the country like she once did, she has weighed in on trending matters more than a few times this year.

Here are three times she had social media in a stitches with her antics:

HER 'R15M' BIRTHDAY PARTY

As the country shared its outrage at a sports facility that apparently cost R15m but looked like it was worth far less, Skolopad threw a '15 million' birthday party.

It was clear that the catering at the party cost far less than the theme, with pap and milk being served to guests.

Talking to TshisaLIVE, she explained that it felt like a party worth R15m.

“I was just joking, but to me it really felt like a million dollar party. If it really cost that much I would've had the party at a stadium,” she said.

SKOLOPAD: THE BRIDE

Many were shocked when Skolopad announced in July that she had got hitched.

She posted snaps of her destination wedding ceremony on Instagram, drawing applause and celebratory messages from friend and followers.

Skolopad said the wedding took place shortly after her partner David proposed in May.

“I don’t have time for engagements any more. I have been engaged about three times and I’m getting old, so I told him that it is either he takes me now or not,” she says.

“I love everything about him ... He doesn’t care whether I am known and does not care about the attention that I get,” she said.

... AND THE DIVORCE

A month later she had another bash, this time celebrating her divorce.

Yup, she and David were only together for a short time before they decided to go their separate ways.

And what better way to “celebrate” a split then dressing in red and showing skin.

SNAPS | Inside Skolopad's 'R15m' b-day party - where she served pap & milk

Skolopad's party didn't cost nearly that much but she felt like a million dollars, so she thought, "what the heck, I might as well tweet that".
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

SNAPS | Skolopad married the love of her life: I love everything about him!

Skolopad got hitched in an intimate ceremony
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

OPINION | Great artists don’t need silly, fake PR stunts — let the music do the talking

'Ghanama' was already considered a hit by most people in SA. There was really no need for cheap PR stunts.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Boity Thulo explains why she is not practising as a sangoma TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Please Step In' host and local HIV activist Angie Diale has died TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | Here's why polygamist Musa Mseleku is against polyandry TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘I feel embarrassed on his behalf’ — Tweeps roast Uncle Vinny for Ghana money ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Year of redemption? A look at Katlego Maboe’s hectic 2021 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique