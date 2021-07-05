SNAPS | Skolopad married the love of her life: I love everything about him!

Congratulations are in order for social media sensation Skolopad, who recently got married.

Skolopad tied the knot with her partner of eight months, musician and artist David Morebudi (aka Physics), at Golden Hills Garden Park in QwaQwa on June 25. Due to Covid-19 regulations, the couple held an intimate ceremony with close friends and family.

“We got married a while back, he had already told people on his side, I just hadn’t done it yet until now,” Skolopad tells TshisaLIVE.

The couple met in Bethlehem, Free State, in November last year and when David got on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage in May, Skolopad said that it was an offer she could not refuse.

“I don’t have time for engagements any more. I have been engaged about three times and I’m getting old so I told him that it is either he takes me now or not,” she says.

“I love everything about him ... He doesn’t care whether I am known and does not care about the attention that I get,” she adds.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, her husband said that he was prepared for any negative comments that could possibly come his way because all he cares about is being happy to have found the love of his life.

“I love her. I love her because she is mature and doesn’t care what people think. I love her just how she is, whatever she does online is her business and she can do whatever she does. As long as she and I are good, I’m fine.”

The newlyweds are adamant that they don’t need anyone’s stamp approval about their relationship and are glad that their children are happy to see them both find love again.

“I have three kids and I guess I could say they are all happy for me,” David says

While the couple is still looking to see if they are willing to move in together, they are now travelling between Bethlehem and Bloemfontein to see each other as often as possible and are happy with their current arrangement.

See pictures from their wedding below: