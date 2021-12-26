From making history on the big screen to health struggles: Zola 7’s 2021
Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini is one of the most popular celebs in Mzansi, and while he might have largely kept out of the spotlight this year, it was still an eventful one for the star.
MAKING BIG SCREEN HISTORY
Zola's life is a movie, so fans were itching to hear his interview with MacG on the popular Podcast and Chill.
In fact, the response to a teaser by MacG was so great they decided to host a screening of it in cinemas, a first of its kind in the country.
The screenings in April were sold out in Joburg and Cape Town.
In the interview Zola spoke about his popular Zola 7 show ending, Brenda Fassie, his mysterious son, Unathi “the African version of Lauryn Hill” Nkayi and his epilepsy diagnosis three years ago.
“I lost a lot of weight over the past year. I was extremely sick, I was home and I was shaking. Everybody around me was scared I was going to die. I couldn’t eat well. I was eating Mageu, porridge and fish,” he shared.
REPORTED HOSPITALISATION
His health struggles resurfaced a few months later amid a City Press report that the kwaito star was battling a chronic illness and had started a crowdfunding campaign to help him settle his medical bills.
Zola 7's personal assistant Siki Kunene dismissed the claims, saying he was at home and in perfect health.
“We don’t know where these rumours started. He is not in a hospital. He is perfectly fine at his home. This is absolute rubbish. In fact, the management pays for his medical bills and send the medication to him,” she said when speaking to the Citizen.
Still, social media was deep in the feels and sent love and support for the star.
DEATH HOAXES
Sadly there were some who claimed the star had died, a rumour which also had to be dismissed.
In July Zola's manager Siki Kunene told TshisaLIVE the star was fine, and actor Zola Hashatsi took to social media to slam the death rumours.
“I just called Zola and spoke to my namesake. Says he is OK. SA, this sh*t of killing abantu basaphila ain't sh*t. Stop it!” the actor warned.
Cruz Africa later posted a video of himself with both Zolas. In it, Zola 7 jokingly proclaims “it’s nice to be dead”, before adding that he died, went to heaven and returned to his house so he could chill in the street with his friends.
“Tell me, if I die, will I still be a kwaito star?” he asked.
TRADITIONAL HEALER?
In August City Press reported Zola had embraced his calling to become a traditional healer.
It claimed two celebrity sources allegedly had consultations with the star at his home in Melville, Johannesburg.
“I want to go again. I only went once to his house for a consultation with him. He never charged me. He only spoke to me,” said one of the sources.
GIVING HOPE TO YOUTH
Zola has done a lot for community upliftment and social awareness over several years, and at the start of the matric final exams this year he spoke at a Matrics Motivational Seminar at Ethafeni Lounge in Thembisa.
Kempton Express reported he called on orphans to come on stage to share their stories.
“Our story is already known. It is important we give young people the platform to tell their own stories because that is how they grow to be responsible and own their stories,” he reportedly told pupils.
