From making history on the big screen to health struggles: Zola 7’s 2021

Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini is one of the most popular celebs in Mzansi, and while he might have largely kept out of the spotlight this year, it was still an eventful one for the star.

MAKING BIG SCREEN HISTORY

Zola's life is a movie, so fans were itching to hear his interview with MacG on the popular Podcast and Chill.

In fact, the response to a teaser by MacG was so great they decided to host a screening of it in cinemas, a first of its kind in the country.

The screenings in April were sold out in Joburg and Cape Town.

In the interview Zola spoke about his popular Zola 7 show ending, Brenda Fassie, his mysterious son, Unathi “the African version of Lauryn Hill” Nkayi and his epilepsy diagnosis three years ago.

“I lost a lot of weight over the past year. I was extremely sick, I was home and I was shaking. Everybody around me was scared I was going to die. I couldn’t eat well. I was eating Mageu, porridge and fish,” he shared.