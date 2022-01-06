TshisaLIVE

Winnie Mashaba welcomes her baby girl into the world

'Thanks to all who wished me well during my pregnancy.'

06 January 2022 - 12:50 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Dr Winnie Mashaba has welcomed her bundle of joy into the world.
Dr Winnie Mashaba has welcomed her bundle of joy into the world.
Image: Instagram/ Winnie Mashaba

Award-winning gospel singer and TV presenter Dr Winnie Mashaba has confirmed that her little princess has made her grand entry into the world. 

Winnie announced the exciting news on Instagram, thanking fans for the well wishes during her pregnancy. 

The Joang kapa Joang hitmaker revealed her precious cargo arrived on January 2. 

“I was blessed with a gorgeous baby girl. Oh Lord, I thank you. Thanks to all who wished me well during my pregnancy.”

The comments section on Winnie's post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow stars. 

“Mommy, baby girls are the sweetest. You will have so much fun dressing her up  Congratulations Sisi,” wrote Ntokozo.

Winnie who has openly shared  her pregnancy with fans, has also motivated other women who were trying to conceive not to give up hope.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halala! Gospel star Winnie Mashaba is pregnant

Taking to Instagram recently, Winnie shared images of her baby bump expressing her gratitude.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Trevor Noah's Cape Town getaway with friends TshisaLIVE
  2. Halala! ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Amanda Manku walks down the aisle TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s how much it will cost to bag a Mampintsha song feature TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Phinda ufote wena SomG and this time wear a G-string’ — Tweeps react to Somizi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Here’s why tweeps think Andile Mpisane's wife is totes pregnant TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town