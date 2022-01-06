Winnie Mashaba welcomes her baby girl into the world

Award-winning gospel singer and TV presenter Dr Winnie Mashaba has confirmed that her little princess has made her grand entry into the world.

Winnie announced the exciting news on Instagram, thanking fans for the well wishes during her pregnancy.

The Joang kapa Joang hitmaker revealed her precious cargo arrived on January 2.

“I was blessed with a gorgeous baby girl. Oh Lord, I thank you. Thanks to all who wished me well during my pregnancy.”

The comments section on Winnie's post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow stars.

“Mommy, baby girls are the sweetest. You will have so much fun dressing her up Congratulations Sisi,” wrote Ntokozo.

Winnie who has openly shared her pregnancy with fans, has also motivated other women who were trying to conceive not to give up hope.