Lamiez taking time off due to fatigue: ‘I’m mentally and emotionally drained’

07 January 2022 - 14:59 By Joy Mphande
Lamiez Holworthy wants to chill.
Image: Instagram/ Lamiez Holworthy

For a DJ, the festive season is a time where you are most in demand, and after a successful run, Lamiez Holworthy is ready to put her feet up for much-needed rest.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Lamiez lamented the fact that she was physically and mentally exhausted, and hinted at taking two weeks off work.

"I’m mentally and physically drained. I need at least two weeks to recharge and rest," she wrote.

A number of celebs have said they needd time off to recharge after the festive season. 

Gospel star Winnie Mashaba, who recently welcomed a baby, said she was taking time off to focus on other things and was not taking bookings.

“I take a break to focus on other important things. My bookings are officially closed until further notice,” she announced.

In a now deleted post, amapiano star Sir Trill took to his timeline in late December to say he was taking time off after a full year of hard work. 

"I would like to apologise to the coming events and shows. I have been suffering from fatigue. It has got worse. We have been working all year non-stop. We forgot I need at least a little bit of rest. I love you all. See you soon," he wrote on Twitter. 

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
