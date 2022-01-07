Lamiez taking time off due to fatigue: ‘I’m mentally and emotionally drained’

For a DJ, the festive season is a time where you are most in demand, and after a successful run, Lamiez Holworthy is ready to put her feet up for much-needed rest.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Lamiez lamented the fact that she was physically and mentally exhausted, and hinted at taking two weeks off work.

"I’m mentally and physically drained. I need at least two weeks to recharge and rest," she wrote.