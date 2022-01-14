Ma-E says he’ll always support rappers pushing the culture forward

TshisaLIVE

14 January 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Rapper Ma-E is all about the growth of the hip-hop culture and will stand behind anyone who shares the same vision.

He knows black on black hate delays progress that "black unity" could bring. 

Amid the heat Cassper Nyovest was getting on the TLs on Thursday, Ma-E tweeted his name with a crown next to it, symbolising Cassper was a king.

He later tweeted he will always be on the side of front-runners in the rap game.

The LeVibe hitmaker was preaching love instead of hate and that black people need to stick together because the odds are stacked against us. 

“I always protect anyone I feel is doing something to push the culture forward.

“We all know us black people are non-existent in this system. If we burn down all the efforts for future existence we are all doomed forever. Much love does it.”

This tweet was sort of a surprise card for his followers who believed Ma-E to be feuding with Cassper, based on SA hip-hop history.

They had figured Ma-E inherited beef from CashTime when they sided with Cass's rival AKA , but it seems that is not the case.

Though Ma-E might have had a change of heart about Cassper Nyovest, his followers were not quick to forget and reminded the rapper of his past. 

