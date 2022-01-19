TshisaLIVE

Zozibini Tunzi bags acting debut on ‘The Woman King’, joins Thuso Mbedu

‘Forever grateful and looking forward’

19 January 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi is heading to a movie set.
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi is heading to a movie set.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi has announced she has been cast for the star-studded American historical film The Woman King.

The former Miss SA is set to star alongside legendary American actress Viola Davis, John Boyega and Mzansi's own Thuso Mbedu.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she revealed she has never set foot on a set and this will be an acting debut.   

“I am so honoured and excited to announce I have been cast for the film The Woman King (@womankingmovie). It is a completely new world and first time experience for me so I enter it with the utmost respect and humility. Forever grateful and looking forward.”

Congratulations started streaming in on her post, and industry colleagues flooded her comment section and told her they were beaming with pride for her recent win.

Zozi will join Mzansi star Masali Baduza and Oprah School Academy for Girls alumni Thando Dlomo.

Viola plays the lead role of Nanisca and Thuso plays co-lead in the role of Nawi. TriStar Pictures is in production. The release date of the film has not been announced. 

Grammy Award-winner Lebo M created five original songs for the film.

Actors Siv Ngesi and Seputla Sebogodi are also rumoured to have made the cut.

Actress Makgotso M reportedly also bagged a role as one of King Ghezo’s wives (played by John).

Thuso recently took to social media to throw water on allegations that Makgotso M got a part in the movie because they are friends.

Taking to Twitter, the star said she did not help her friend.

“Mak got a brief. She auditioned and got the role. I am very proud of umngani wami (my friend) because she deserves all that’s good that the world has to offer. All credit goes to her. No ladders here,” she tweeted.

Lebo M joins star-studded Hollywood project 'The Woman King'

From The Lion King to The Woman King - Lebo M lands another blockbuster film.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Totally owned it! Five reasons why 2021 belonged to actress Thuso Mbedu

Thuso Mbedu has been making Mzansi proud.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | Lebo M talks about 'The Woman King', his reality show and his book

“To be considered for a project as special as this one is exciting in many ways and a first for me. I haven't worked with a black film composer, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

African films that have the continent covered until you can explore it again

And if you haven’t, these mostly award-winning offerings are sure to pique your interest
Lifestyle
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Confirmed! Zodwa Wabantu embraces her ancestral calling TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Oskido, Uncle Vinny do viral ‘Umlando’ challenge that Black Coffee ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper Nyovest calls Patrick Shai a 'clout chaser' after his apology TshisaLIVE
  4. Five years later Mpoomy Ledwaba reflects on marrying Brendan Praise at age 22 TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | 'It's not a mom bod, it's my body' — Linda Mtoba stuns in pink bikini TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding
WATCH | Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?