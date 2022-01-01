Totally owned it! Five reasons why 2021 belonged to actress Thuso Mbedu

Actress Thuso Mbedu has been flying the SA flag high since relocating to the US, and while Hollywood has been singing her praises, Mzansi has been beaming with pride and rooting behind her as she takes strides in the entertainment industry.

Here’s how Thuso has been owning 2021.

Essence Watch list for 2021

Thuso was among the talented stars listed in Essence magazine’s global top 2020 Black Hollywood stars to watch out for in 2021 alongside renowned thespians like our very own Nomzamo Mbatha, Insecure actress Christina, Grownish actress Ryan Destiny, Blackish star Marcus Scribner and musical duo Chloe X Halle among others.