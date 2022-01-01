Totally owned it! Five reasons why 2021 belonged to actress Thuso Mbedu
What will this year bring?
Actress Thuso Mbedu has been flying the SA flag high since relocating to the US, and while Hollywood has been singing her praises, Mzansi has been beaming with pride and rooting behind her as she takes strides in the entertainment industry.
Here’s how Thuso has been owning 2021.
Essence Watch list for 2021
Thuso was among the talented stars listed in Essence magazine’s global top 2020 Black Hollywood stars to watch out for in 2021 alongside renowned thespians like our very own Nomzamo Mbatha, Insecure actress Christina, Grownish actress Ryan Destiny, Blackish star Marcus Scribner and musical duo Chloe X Halle among others.
Savage X Fenty Show
Thuso appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol 3 special that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 24 and featured renowned models, actors and dancers wearing the latest styles and special performances from Nas, Normani, Ricky Martin, BIA, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan and Ricky Martin and many more.
International nod
Thuso bagged her first international award at the Hollywood Critic’s Association awards when she took home the Breakout Star Award for her role as Cora on The Underground Railroad.
Another Hollywood blockbuster
Thuso joined the star-studded cast of the Hollywood film The Woman King which includes Oscar award-winning actresses Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o.
The actress is set to play Nawi, an ambitious recruit.
Ellen DeGeneres Show interview
Thuso got her first real Hollywood interview experience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she did an in-studio interview with the host.
“This was my very first in studio interview (everything else has been virtual). Can you tell how excited I was?” she wrote on Instagram.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.