‘Put your money on me, you’ll double it’ — Cassper Nyovest wants Black Coffee to bet on him

‘I’m definitely winning this fight, grootman’

21 January 2022 - 12:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest is confident he's going to win the fight.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest reckons  "grootman" Black Coffee should put his money behind him in the rapper's upcoming boxing match with actor and musician Anga "NaakMusiq" Makubalo.

Black Coffee replied to a poster for the fight, to be held in April at the Sun City Superbowl, saying he was conflicted about who to throw his weight behind.

If there is anything Cassper t is a pro at, it is hyping himself. He slid onto the TL trying to convince Black Coffee t he had this one in the bag.

"I'm your best bet. I'm definitely winning this fight, grootman. Put your money on me. You'll double it."

Cassper has kept his fans glued to his timeline with glimpses of himself training for the big fight.

