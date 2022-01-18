Cassper Nyovest calls Patrick Shai a 'clout chaser' after his apology
Rapper Cassper Nyovest labelled The River actor Patrick Shai as a “clout chaser” after issuing an apology to him for throwing insults at his mother.
The veteran actor swallowed his words on Monday after receiving backlash for mentioning Cassper's mother in his promo video challenging the rapper to a boxing match.
“Before I die I want to make sure that I've beat you so that on my tombstone they can write this is the man who beat Caster or Costa or whatever your sh*t name is ... Come you son of a b*tch,” Patrick said.
What did Cassper Nyovest do/say to the old man? 😭 pic.twitter.com/Pk1Lq4zA6K— Rethabile Ntshinga (@RethaNtshinga) January 17, 2022
Cassper expressed his distaste of the actor's choice of words mentioning his mother saying he was being disrespectful.
“Who the f*ck is that old man and why is he calling my mom a b*tch? Why does my family have to be disrespected like this yo? F*ck this is too much now! Modimo nna ha ke sa kgona (God I can't do this any more), ke kopa thuso (I need help)." he wrote.
Patrick later issued a statement saying he was filled with regret and apologising to Cassper and his fans.
“I should have as an adult. My apologies, I humbly, from the bottom of my heart, apologise for having used such strong language towards your mom. Even though the challenge would've been an ideal thing but now it has been soured by what I said.
“I apologise from the bottom of my heart, please forgive me and forgive me South Africans. I am regretting every bit of the last sentence. That I used, I'm sorry.” he said.
Who the fuck is that old man and why is he calling my mom a bitch? Why does my family have to be disrespected like this yo? Fuck this is too much now!!! Modimo nna ha ke sa kgona, ke kopa thuso.— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 17, 2022
These are some weird times yo. When everyone runs of out of ideas to trend they just think "Cassper Nyovest". https://t.co/kLErqVDQ7J— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 18, 2022
Cassper responded to his apology saying that Patrick was merely using his name to trend on social media.
“These are some weird times yo. When everyone runs of out of ideas to trend they just think 'Cassper Nyovest',” he wrote.
The rapper went on to say that he was tired of his family constantly being dragged on social media.
“If there's one thing is regret about my fame is how my family has been disrespected by strangers. I try so hard to be about my own business but it's always sh*t like this and I have to keep it moving to protect my brand cause brands will never understand. This is too much man.”
In a series of tweets the rapper also said his greatest regret about fame was the unsolicited attention his family got because of him.
If there's one thing is regret about my fame is how my family has been disrespected by strangers. I try so hard to be about my own business but it's always shit like this and I have to keep it moving to protect my brand cause brands will never understand. This is too much man. https://t.co/QYPy17N10r— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 17, 2022
This is way too much man. I can't take it. Why are people always disrespecting my family? Im fucking trapped in this fame shit. I wish I could run up on all you devils and defend my family like any other man would. What is coming to all of yall will be ugly! GOD KNOWS!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 17, 2022
