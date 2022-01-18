Cassper Nyovest calls Patrick Shai a 'clout chaser' after his apology

Cassper expressed his distaste of the actor's choice of words mentioning his mother saying he was being disrespectful.

“Who the f*ck is that old man and why is he calling my mom a b*tch? Why does my family have to be disrespected like this yo? F*ck this is too much now! Modimo nna ha ke sa kgona (God I can't do this any more), ke kopa thuso (I need help)." he wrote.

Patrick later issued a statement saying he was filled with regret and apologising to Cassper and his fans.

“I should have as an adult. My apologies, I humbly, from the bottom of my heart, apologise for having used such strong language towards your mom. Even though the challenge would've been an ideal thing but now it has been soured by what I said.

“I apologise from the bottom of my heart, please forgive me and forgive me South Africans. I am regretting every bit of the last sentence. That I used, I'm sorry.” he said.