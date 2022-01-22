TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘Skeem Saam’ star Buhle Maseko introduces his bae with cute TikTok video

22 January 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Buhle Maseko revealed who has been making his heart skip a beat
Image: Instagram/Buhle Maseko

Most celebs like to keep their fans in the dark about who is their significant other until they reveal them in a big way on their socials.

In true celeb culture, Skeem Saam actor and DJ Buhle Maseko took to his Instagram to make his #loveliveshere debut by revealing his bae.

He shared a cute video he took together with his girlfriend Amirah Mabuela.

They took one of those viral TikTok couples quizzes, and the proof that Buhle is a gone guy is all in his blushing.

One thing is certain: love seems to be in the air between the two as they answered the saucy questions for couples on the app, letting their followers in on what the other partner is like.

In the clip one of the questions asked is who fell in love first, and Buhle was confident in pointing at himself and gave his bae a cute stare. 

Amirah shared the same clip on her Instagram, jokingly saying all her answers were correct but her bae won't admit it.

Watch the cute video below:

It's unclear when the pair started dating, but in another Instagram post while at one of his gigs, Buhle thanked his girlfriend for getting him through 2021.

He said 2021 taught him the true meaning of keeping his circle small.

