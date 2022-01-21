TshisaLIVE

‘What a blessing to share my life with you’ — Demi-Leigh and Tim celebrate their second wedding anniversary

21 January 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow are celebrating their second wedding anniversary.
Image: Instagram/Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow and her husband are celebrating two years of marriage.

The couple tied the knot at a magical ceremony in Franschhoek in the Western Cape in 2020. 

Marking the milestone, the pair took to Instagram to pen heartfelt messages to each other.

Demi-Leigh expressed her love for her husband, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow,  gushing over how he is the perfect man for her.

"I thought I’d forever wish we could relive this fairytale day, but instead of wishing for one day, I get to do life with you every day.

"What a blessing and what a joy to share my life with you. My husband, my biggest advocate, my greatest cheerleader. Thank you for loving me so well. I love you forever and always. Happy second anniversary, my angel," she wrote.

Tim took to his timeline, sharing how he is still head over heels in love with his missus.

"Happy anniversary, baby. I’m so happy I get another day with you because two years is not long enough! Thank you for letting me look forward to each and every day.

"As I write this, I look forward to you waking up here soon. I look forward to seeing your smile. I look forward to hearing you laugh. I look forward to your joy, and I look forward to all the moments we get together. Love you!'

