WATCH | ‘I said yes’ — Rethabile Khumalo announces her engagement

26 January 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Singer Rethabile Khumalo is engaged.
Image: Instagram/ Rethabile Khumalo

Congratulations are in order for singer Rethabile Khumalo who is officially off the market after getting engaged.

Proud mother Winnie Khumalo posted a video of her making the announcement. 

“Today turned out to be one of the best days of my life because I said yes! I got engaged today. I'm so happy,” Rethabile said.

While Rethabile's timeline is filled with gigs and images of her and her mother, she has had her fans itching to find out who her fiancée could be.

TshisaLIVE reached out for comment from Rethabile but was not successful by the time this article was published.

Wedding bells have been ringing in celebville as more couples have been making their relationships official.

Actor Yonda Thomas and Taz Emeran revealed they were finally sealing the deal in December last year after six years of being together. The couple revealed the news by sharing images of the engagement ring.

Idols SA season nine contestant Neliswa Mxakaza got engaged to her partner Sandile Makhubela on her birthday in November 2020 and had plans to walk down the aisle later this year, but put wedding preparations on pause to focus on recovering and raising her son.

“Getting married will depend on my recovery and Zukhanye's growth as we are both super excited about this and everything else is secondary at this point. I have been doing wedding preparations but Zukhanye has taken all my attention.” she told TshisaLIVE.

