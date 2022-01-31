TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa sheds light on how Mlindo the Vocalist ‘backstabbed’' him

31 January 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Maphorisa says he's forgiven Mlindo the Vocalist.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Maphorisa

DJ Maphorisa has decided to let bygones be bygones and continue to make music with singer Mlindo the Vocalist despite their fallout.

In a lengthy Facebook post, DJ Maphorisa alleged Mlindo double-crossed him with his road manager Nyiko Bilankulu.

"It’s so crazy how people will backstab you. Mlindo the Vocalist came to Jozi. He didn’t know anyone and I had to get him a road manager. Cool. I asked Nyiko to help Mlindo. At that time Nyiko was super broke but a cool, hard-working guy so I gave him a chance, not knowing the devil.

"To cut the story short after two years I hear Nyiko is Mlindo’s manger. They cut off my percentage. He promoted himself. I said I will let them be even though I could take him back. I left them to do their thing," he said.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Nyiko were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

The DJ and producer alleged that though Mlindo had decided to do things independently despite their contractual agreement, he has since repented and wants to be a part of his record label Blaqboy again to continue making music with him.

"Now Mlindo says he wants to come back to Blaqboy but contractually his still my artist. I still love him. He's my boy. We all make mistakes and we are going to  make the next project. But what hurts me most is you give people food and they sh*t on you with the same food you gave them. I'm not mad. Why? Because I have build a big room for disappointment I have seen people come and go in my life, a lot."

"Loyalty is key, guys. It unlocks especially the ones who do the most for you."

It’s so crazy how people will backstab u Mlindo The Vocalists came to jozi he didn’t know anyone etc. n i had to get...

Posted by Dj Maphorisa on Saturday, January 29, 2022

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from DJ Maphorisa and Mlindo the Vocalist were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

An update will be included once received.

