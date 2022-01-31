WATCH | This video of baboons tormenting Logan Paul in Cape Town will leave you in stitches
YouTuber Logan Paul may have squared up to the likes of Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring, but he was no match for mischievous baboons in the Mother City.
Paul had followers around the world in stitches on Sunday when he shared a clip of him being “bullied” by baboons while on a trip to Cape Town.
The video shows Paul jumping and screaming: “Not the camera! What do I do?!”, as the shot shows two baboons in front of him.
One baboon is on a car and the second is rummaging through what Paul’s bag.
The baboon on the car roof then lunges at the star, who runs away.
“WTF just happened?” he captioned the clip.
While many laughed at “tough guy” Paul getting “owned” by the baboons, others shared advice on how to handle a confrontation with the animals.
The face of a man who has seen what a bamboo can do on Nature documentary pic.twitter.com/kEzWDQN3zo— Jack (@JackLaadYT) January 30, 2022
Looks like he got something from Mayweather. Monkey came in and Paul was OUTA THEIR— PulseOX (@pulse_ox) January 30, 2022
Logan I live in sa with baboons— Jack._.man (@Jeck_men) January 30, 2022
Just pick up a rock and act like ur about to through it at it and then through the rock neer it's feet
Those Baboons are singing "asante sana squash banana wewe nugu mimi hapana" while they do this and nothing can convince me otherwise.— Pokemon Coordinator Mary (@RibottoStudios) January 31, 2022
You in South Africa? I’ve seen this kinda thing there— Joel Courtney (@Joel_Courtney) January 30, 2022
