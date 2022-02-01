TshisaLIVE

'The love of my life' — Malema's adorable birthday message to his wife

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
01 February 2022 - 07:30
Julius Malema gushed over his wife, Mantoa.
Image: Via Instagram

EFF leader Julius Malema may be one of the most fiery politicians in SA, but when it comes to his missus and family he is all love.

Malema had the TL melting over the weekend when he posted a sweet birthday message to his wife Mantoa.

Posting a snap on Instagram of the pair together, Malema thanked his missus for always being there for him and their children. He also hailed her as the love of his life and a good mother.

“You are extraordinary to the boys and me. I will, on behalf of all four of us, make sure you have a lovely day. Happy birthday the love of my life, and a good mother of the boys. Love you too much.”

Among those who wished Mantoa was former beauty queen and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo.

“Happy birthday to your Queen. We send blessings her way on her special day,” she wrote.

Veteran singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka also wished “our makoti” and urged Malema to “continue being a good father to the boys”.

Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina shared well wishes.

“Happy birthday, dear sister. May you see many more to come. God bless the family,” he wrote.

