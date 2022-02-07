Cassper will go to MacG’s podcast if he loses his boxing match against NaakMusiq

Cassper Nyovest might be a guest on MacG's podcast if he loses his boxing match with NaakMusiq.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper revealed what it would take for him to grace chillers with his presence.

The boxing match is billed for April 8 in Sun City and both celebs have been sharing their workout videos on the socials.

However, Cassper pushes the bar a bit by consistently tweeting that he will defeat his opponent on the day. He even has a hashtag dedicated to this, #NaakHimout. It's this confidence that led a tweep to ask him if he would appear on Podcast and Chill should things go south and he loses.

“If you lose the fight with Naak or you draw, can you please go to MacG's show bro. Come on,” said the tweep.

“If I lose the fight with Naak I will go on MacG's podcast. If I beat Naak, I'll never go on that show,” Cassper replied.