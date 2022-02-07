TshisaLIVE

Cassper will go to MacG’s podcast if he loses his boxing match against NaakMusiq

07 February 2022 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest might appear on 'Podcast and Chill' but only if he loses to NaakMusiq
Cassper Nyovest might appear on 'Podcast and Chill' but only if he loses to NaakMusiq
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest might be a guest on MacG's podcast if he loses his boxing match with NaakMusiq.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper revealed what it would take for him to grace chillers with his presence.

The boxing match is billed for April 8 in Sun City and both celebs have been sharing their workout videos on the socials.

However, Cassper pushes the bar a bit by consistently tweeting that he will defeat his opponent on the day. He even has a hashtag dedicated to this, #NaakHimout. It's this confidence that led a tweep to ask him if he would appear on Podcast and Chill should things go south and he loses. 

“If you lose the fight with Naak or you draw, can you please go to MacG's show bro. Come on,” said the tweep.

“If I lose the fight with Naak I will go on MacG's podcast. If I beat Naak, I'll never go on that show,” Cassper replied.

In December last year Cassper made it known he would never guest appear on the Podcast and Chill show. 

It started when a Twitter user asked: “Are we likely to see you on Podcast and Chill with MacG?” 

'Never!” said the rapper.

No-one knows if he had felt that way all the time before the last guest appeared on the show, or if he has always had no desire to.

WATCH | NaakMusiq prepares for boxing match against Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest says he's definitely winning the celebrity boxing match against NaakMusiq based on the footage.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Meet me in the ring! Cassper still wants to fight AKA & Prince Kaybee

"No weapons, no police cases just two men in a ring handling business. I'd like to see you say all those things in a ring with me."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Cassper Nyovest recounts brawl with AKA: 'I don't regret the day I walked away after being slapped'

Cassper Nyovest says he prefers to handle all his quarrels in the boxing ring.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | 'Here’s to 34' — Inside Hulisani Ravele's fabulous birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Three top quotes from Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s MacG interview TshisaLIVE
  3. Letoya Makhene throws back to the day Lebo Keswa knew she would marry her TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘You are everything I prayed for’ — Simz Ngema’s sweet letter to her son TshisaLIVE
  5. Meet me in the ring! Cassper still wants to fight AKA & Prince Kaybee TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...