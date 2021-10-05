Cassper Nyovest recounts brawl with AKA: 'I don't regret the day I walked away after being slapped'
Cassper Nyovest says he's not one to engage in violence outside the ring and his nightclub saga with nemesis AKA in 2015 was an example of that.
Weighing in on Nota and Stogie T's recent brawl, the rapper said he felt he made the right choice not to fight back after AKA allegedly slapped him.
“I don't regret that day I walked away after being slapped the cheap shot way. It was the wise thing to do. I was a joke that day. I protected my brand and kept it clean. Everything worked out for me. Look at my life, dawg! I'm rich AF! Who's laughing now?” he wrote.
I don't regret that day I walked away after being slapped the cheap shot way. It was the wise thing to do. I was a joke that day. I protected my brand and kept it clean. Everything worked out for me. Look at my life dawg!!! IM RICH AF!!! Who's laughing now? https://t.co/DtIR5t3fAk— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 4, 2021
Though AKA has since refuted the claims, saying he does not condone violence in now deleted Twitter posts, Cassper remained adamant about his version of events.
So @akaworldwide comes up 2 my table in a club&slaps me. You'll probably deny this like you always do but its fine. Just want u 2 know this.— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 7, 2015
Meanwhile, Cass has finally found a worthy opponent to get into the ring with him in his celebrity boxing match initiative.
“I got a match on my table right now. If they bump the cheese up right we might get to entertain people soon. Get this thing started. Plus I need to get back in the gym. This should be fun.” he wrote.
Speaking of boxing. I got a match on my table right now. If they bump the cheese up right we might get to entertain people soon. Get this thing started. Plus I need to get back in the gym. This should be fun.— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 4, 2021
Rapper Khuli Chana, like many of us, was keen to find out who Cass could be fighting and encouraged him to spill the tea.
Ketlao Bella. I need to sign before I seak in public— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 4, 2021
Nah not personal, not a grudge match but it'll be fun though. The dude is built. He probably bigger than me even at my tip top shape. Should be an exciting challenge. https://t.co/zFXv81Ts8Y— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 4, 2021
While the celebrity boxing match with Prince Kaybee and AKA has been called off, he said he still hopes to one day iron out his issues with the pair in the ring.
“Maybe one day. Lemme start with this one fight, there's no beef between us but he a big guy.” he wrote.
Prince Kaybee and Aka. Those are the fights I really want. That won't happen though now. 1 is scared to fight and hides behind money. The other one is tricky cause of the whole situation. Maybe one day. Lemme start with this 1 fight, there's no beef between us but he a big guy. https://t.co/KvXAQPQNwj— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 4, 2021
Taking to the comments section, fans predicted who his opponent could be, with Big Zulu, Naak Musiq and Siv Ngesi among the names mentioned.
Hopefully it is Big Zulu, that will be very interesting and will drive a a lot of money 🔥🔥🙌🏽 Big Zulu has a huge follow 🙌🏽🙌🏽— Simphiweh Biyela Brian (@BiyelaBrian26) October 4, 2021
That description can only be @NaakMusiQ or Kanji @casspernyovest— lwazi_gumada (@Mlwai) October 4, 2021