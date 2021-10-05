TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest recounts brawl with AKA: 'I don't regret the day I walked away after being slapped'

05 October 2021 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Cassper Nyovest says he wants to settle all his fights in the ring.
Cassper Nyovest says he wants to settle all his fights in the ring.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest says he's not one to engage in violence outside the ring and his nightclub saga with nemesis AKA in 2015 was an example of that.

Weighing in on Nota and Stogie T's recent brawl, the rapper said he felt he made the right choice not to fight back after AKA allegedly slapped him.

“I don't regret that day I walked away after being slapped the cheap shot way. It was the wise thing to do. I was a joke that day. I protected my brand and kept it clean. Everything worked out for me. Look at my life, dawg! I'm rich AF! Who's laughing now?” he wrote.

Though AKA has since refuted the claims, saying he does not condone violence in now deleted Twitter posts, Cassper remained adamant about his version of events. 

Meanwhile, Cass has finally found a worthy opponent to get into the ring with him in his celebrity boxing match initiative.

 “I got a match on my table right now. If they bump the cheese up right we might get to entertain people soon. Get this thing started. Plus I need to get back in the gym. This should be fun.” he wrote. 

Rapper Khuli Chana, like many of us, was keen to find out who Cass could be fighting and encouraged him to spill the tea.

While the celebrity boxing match with Prince Kaybee and AKA has been called off, he said he still hopes to one day iron out his issues with the pair in the ring.

“Maybe one day. Lemme start with this one fight, there's no beef between us but he a big guy.” he wrote. 

Taking to the comments section, fans predicted who his opponent could be, with Big Zulu, Naak Musiq and Siv Ngesi among the names mentioned. 

MORE

LOL! Busiswa responds to Makhadzi's comment that she'd 'beat' her in a fight

"The first person I feel like I could really beat up is Busiswa. I would beat her up," a confident Makhadzi said.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Cassper Nyovest calls off boxing fight with Prince Kaybee for his 'delusional' demands

Cassper Nyovest has taken back his boxing match offer to DJ Prince Kaybee
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Big Zulu declines fight with King Monada, asks if there's anyone better to brawl

Sorry guys, no-one will be throwing hands.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA stands with Makhadzi after trolls attack her for her ‘dark inner thighs’ TshisaLIVE
  2. LOL! Busiswa responds to Makhadzi's comment that she'd 'beat' her in a fight TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Le Soul on her relationship with Black Coffee and her latest project TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Zinhle reveals Oskido gifted her R200k when she told him about her first ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ATM ‘dumps’ Kuli Roberts as she gets suspended as lifestyle editor TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed