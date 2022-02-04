Meet me in the ring! Cassper still wants to fight AKA & Prince Kaybee
“No weapons, no police cases just two men in a ring handling business. I'd like to see you say all those things in a ring with me.”
Cassper Nyovest has personal wars he wants to finish. He is eyeing his rivals and he can't wait to drop them one by one, but only if they get into the boxing ring with him.
Taking to Twitter, the rapper said he wants to settle the mess in a ring.
“There's industry shit then there's my own personal wars I'm yet to finish. I can't wait to see ya'll niggas in the ring. One by one ima drop all of you. No weapons, no police cases, just two men in a ring handling business. I'd like to see you say all those things in a ring with me.”
A tweep asked the rapper if he was still keen to battle it out in the ring with his arch nemesis AKA.
Cassper has his sights on music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee as well.
“I would gladly knock his head off. He [is] definitely scared and after this fight with Naak, he is going to be more scared cause Naak is a tough guy and I'm going to drop him. The top two fights I really want is AKA and Princess Kaybee... I would love both of them this year.”
Prince Kaybee and Cassper keep hurling insults back and forth and are long time rivals.
They were set to battle it out in the ring last year, but it never materialised.
Cassper called off his boxing match with the DJ, saying he kept on making “delusional demands” and not accepting R350,000 offered on the table.
“The Kaybee thing is dead. I have realised that niggas wanna get clout from tweeting or they tryna finesse money to fall on encase they lose. I was looking forward to getting in the ring with dude but he is delusional with his demands. Who else yall think would make a good fight?” he wrote.
