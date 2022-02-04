Meet me in the ring! Cassper still wants to fight AKA & Prince Kaybee

A tweep asked the rapper if he was still keen to battle it out in the ring with his arch nemesis AKA.

Cassper has his sights on music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee as well.

“I would gladly knock his head off. He [is] definitely scared and after this fight with Naak, he is going to be more scared cause Naak is a tough guy and I'm going to drop him. The top two fights I really want is AKA and Princess Kaybee... I would love both of them this year.”

Prince Kaybee and Cassper keep hurling insults back and forth and are long time rivals.

They were set to battle it out in the ring last year, but it never materialised.

Cassper called off his boxing match with the DJ, saying he kept on making “delusional demands” and not accepting R350,000 offered on the table.

“The Kaybee thing is dead. I have realised that niggas wanna get clout from tweeting or they tryna finesse money to fall on encase they lose. I was looking forward to getting in the ring with dude but he is delusional with his demands. Who else yall think would make a good fight?” he wrote.