Hotels, reserved tables & more! This is how SA celebs spent Valentine's Day

15 February 2022 - 10:00 By Contance Gaanakgomo
Media personality Bonang Matheba had an intimate brunch on Valentine's Day
Mzansi celebs kicked it up a notch during this year's Valentines Day celebrations. 

We've spent two years being cooped up in our spaces because of the pandemic and this year celebs let their hair down a bit.

Taking to their social media they let their followers in on what they were up to on the day of love.

Bonang Matheba

The media personality hosted some famous friends for a Valentine's Day brunch. Her guests came looking fly for the soirée and they were sippin' on some House of BNG and great company.

She ended it the day with an intimate dinner in a stunning red number.

Lerato Kganyago 

The DJ and businesswoman looking stunning in black chose to announce she was expanding her business portfolio.

She is notoriously known for owning the day after her hubby booked a stadium for her and scored her fave Zonke Dikana for a private performance.

Somizi

The media personality revealed his date booked a table for their Valentine's Day celebrations.

Somizi confirmed he is in a relationship. His new bae reserved him an entire table at a restaurant. 

Dineo Ranaka 

For some children their Valentine's Day is made special by their parents and that's what Dineo did. She spent the day with her cubs and made the day extra special for them.

Lasizwe Dambuza

Decided to spend the day loving himself. In an Instagram post he shared a clip on the day and said he realised he does not need a man to celebrate V-Day.

Mohale Motaung

The radio personality was living it up at Bonang Matheba's brunch held at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

