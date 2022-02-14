WATCH | Best Valentine’s Day gift ever! — Blue Mbombo is preggers
'The most perfect valentines gift'
14 February 2022 - 14:06
Congratulations are in order for reality TV star and actress Blue Mbombo who confirmed that she is expecting.
Blue took to Instagram on Monday to announce the good news in a stunning video.
She called it the best Valentine's Day gift ever!
"We plan but God decides. This is an eternal love I’ve longed and prayed for all my life. Thank you Lord for not hesitating to answer our prayers and plans. I couldn’t have asked for a better Valentine's gift," wrote Blue.
Liesl Laurie, Lorna Maseko, Omuhle Gela and Ayanda Thabethe were among friends and fans that flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages.
"Gooooosebumps … this is so beautiful! Congratulations, my lovely! You’re going to be an incredible mommy," said Ayanda, who is also expecting.
