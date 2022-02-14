LISTEN |‘I’m not going to beat myself up about it’ — Mohale Motaung on healing and practicing self-love
As the world celebrates Valentine's Day, reality TV star and media personality Mohale Motaung is determined to own his story and continue to celebrate love, despite the failures of past relationships.
It's been several months since Somizi Mhlongo confirmed he and his estranged husband Mohale were getting a divorce following a fallout laced with abuse allegations.
While Mohale refused to confirm whether his divorce with the media personality is finalised, he told TshisaLIVE he was on a journey of healing.
"It is important to heal but it is also important to know what you want in life. It's also important to understand yourself first because I think when we go into other relationships not healed, we are trying to find some sense of belonging in that relationship," he said.
His family has played a pivotal role in helping him on this journey to help him pick up the pieces.
"There's quite a lot that you have to think about and still try and carry on with life. This is not the easiest thing to do because you'd sometimes want to dwell on the past or something that has happened, but you also have to remember that life has to go on.
"It took some time, I wouldn't know exactly how long and I wouldn't say it has already passed because it's a journey. I think it's still a journey I'm undergoing. More than anything I rely on family support because those are the people I am able to talk to."
Mohale admitted it hasn't been easy going from spendingy other day with someone and living with them to not seeing them at all. He said he had to remember who he was before the relationship.
"I had to remember that everything that has happened is not because of anyone's doing. It's mostly because things happen and its life.
"I just said to myself, I'm not going to beat myself up for something that has happened. At the end of the day, I'm an adult. I can't sit around and want to sob the whole time. I had to gather myself, and say if I was not in that relationship before, what would I be doing?"
Mohale and Somizi spent Valentine's Day apart last year because of work. Mohale said this year he will attend a Valentine's Day event in the day and spending e quality time with his loved ones in the evening.
"The month of love to me means people should celebrate each other. It means people should connect or reconnect if needs be.
"I've never really celebrated it much, especially when I was older. When I was young, Valentine's Day was very big. Not many people are a fan of Valentine's Day because people have made Valentine's about romantic relationships so people shut out from celebrating it. But it's about celebrating the people you love."
From launching his skin care range Elahom Cosmetics in the next month to doing a back-to-school shoe drive with his and hosting a special matric dance event with his company, Mohale has a busy 2022 planned.
Aside from his business endeavours, Mohale is a radio personality on Opulence Radio and plans to pursue acting as a career.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.