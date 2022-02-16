Msaki on why it matters to use her platform to bring attention to social issues

The first song she wrote was a reaction to the violence of Marikana, and she's kept the same momentum in bringing attention to social issues, unveiling the emotional state of her being.

“With so much violence becoming part of the daily national language with our social media news and jokes. I was, 'what is happening to our hearts' and also questioning the leader's hearts on what kind of leaders and hearts must you have to deploy people to kill your own. Same question when deploying soldiers to put bullets in students who are protesting,”

“I was also saying that with this project that I'm trying to fight for life in my own heart. Not for it to become numb and unfeeling as a mother and as a woman in a country that is the rape capital of the world, that has gender-based violence as a buzzword, as a slogan on plastic packets and company strategies as a way to get more funding

Msaki said she believes the country has become desensitised to issues that plague it and has found her thought-provoking music helps to shed light on necessary conversations.

“People are having conversations about this. I'm not the only one who thinks this is wrong. I might be the one who has time to say it is wrong and make a little musical monument of it.”