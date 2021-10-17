‘I know I’ve fulfilled my purpose,’ says Shudufhadzo Musida

Almost a year ago, Shudufhadzo Musida was the newly crowned Miss SA, and still pondering the challenges that Covid-19 would bring to her role.

“I was in disbelief, but as the months went by I knew why I had to be Miss SA during this time. I knew I had to speak about mental health. I became more confident in what I was doing and why, and what my purpose was. So now, as I hand over the crown, I know that I’ve fulfilled my purpose and there’s no better feeling than that.”

Musida, 25, is from Ha-Masia village in Limpopo. She moved to Joburg for part of her high school education and matriculated from Bryanston High School.

Known as Shudu to her friends, she passed her crown to her successor, Lalela Mswane, during the finale of the 2021 Miss SA pageant on Saturday.

She wore a specially designed Gert-Johan Coetzee gown for the occasion. She says the dress is a true representation of her reign and who she is, and is also “the beginning of something great”.

Musida says that rather than dampen her year, Covid-19 had created more pressure for her as a leader because she “advocates for agency”.