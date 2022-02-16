WATCH | Khanyi Mbau, Nadia Nakai shine in new Netflix African reality show

After being teased for a while, Khanyi Mbau's fans finally have the date they've been waiting for to see the actress in the Netflix inaugural African reality show titled Young, Famous & African.

The reality TV show has a cast of nothing but African superstars including SA rapper Nadia Nakai, TV presenter Andile Ncube and socialite Zari the Boss Lady from Uganda.

Promising viewers unscripted and unapologetically African content, the series wants to give viewers an exclusive look into top-tier, best-in-class variety entertainment through the lens of some of their favourite A-list personalities from all over the African continent.

From rivalries, new friendships and romantic connections forming to stories that made the headlines and the delicious tea being spilt, Africa’s stars will give you an intimate insider look into their glamorous lives as they navigate the City of Gold, Johannesburg.

Watch the trailer below: