Tweeps label Kabza De Small ‘big-headed’ after he called DJ Stokie ‘ungrateful’

Amapiano DJ Kabza De Small has been put on blast by tweeps who were left unimpressed with his latest tweet.

The amapiano producer was fuming after DJ Stokie's interview with Kaya 959 on the Ultimate Top 30 show with DJ Keyes.

Stokie spoke about his rise in the music industry and the birth of amapiano in Soweto.

In a now deleted tweet, Kabza said DJ Stokie was ungrateful and that he helped him with his first album.