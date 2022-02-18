Tweeps label Kabza De Small ‘big-headed’ after he called DJ Stokie ‘ungrateful’
Amapiano DJ Kabza De Small has been put on blast by tweeps who were left unimpressed with his latest tweet.
The amapiano producer was fuming after DJ Stokie's interview with Kaya 959 on the Ultimate Top 30 show with DJ Keyes.
Stokie spoke about his rise in the music industry and the birth of amapiano in Soweto.
In a now deleted tweet, Kabza said DJ Stokie was ungrateful and that he helped him with his first album.
The DJ, whose real name is Setoki Mbatha, opened up about how Kabza was there for him and how he helped him when he was putting together his album. However, he said things had changed along the way and the brotherhood wasn't what it used to be.
“Even now, if Kabza called me in the wee hours saying he's stuck somewhere, I would wake up and go help him, but I won't necessarily get the same from him. It's life, that's how it goes.”
“I love the guys (industry friends) but I know now it's better not to have too many friends,” Stokie said.
Some tweeps thought DJ Stokie was low-key throwing shade Kabza's way.
Kabza De Small has worked with many artists in the music industry and some have been vocal about how their lives changed after working with the music producer.
Young Stunna, for one, sang Kabza's praises.
Young Stunna has been endorsed by many renowned artists including Oskido, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small.
“Things that have happened in my life right now are so beautiful. Adiwele is me telling everyone I want this life. Let's get together. Join me and make this happen. I appreciate. I am thanking Kabza De Small for giving me a chance.
“All these I'd watch from my grandmother's sofa telling myself to be there, and now they are saying they like me. Building relationships with legends is a blessing. We have this brotherly relationship,” he said.
