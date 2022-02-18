TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi slams Slik Talk for bashing Minnie after divorce announcement

18 February 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Peal Thusi reacts to Slik Talk making a social media comeback using Minnie Dlamini's divorce.
Peal Thusi reacts to Slik Talk making a social media comeback using Minnie Dlamini's divorce.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi

Actress and media personality Pearl Thusi has slammed controversial YouTuber Slik Talk for making sly comments about Minnie Dlamini's divorce in his social media return.

After Minnie Dlamini and her estranged husband Quinton Jones announcing they had filed for divorce after four years of marriage on Tuesday, Slik Talk came out of his longtime YouTube hiatus to comment on the report.

“You bet on the wrong horse. This man is the perfect guy on paper. He has money, he’s light-skinned and he’s six foot tall. But he couldn’t give you the one requirement you craved the most, and that is attention.

“Minnie Dlamini was not happy in the marriage. She chose money over happiness and the result is what it is,” Slik Talk said.

A local Twitter user said Slik Talk's return to YouTube after two months was due to him having finished the R100,000 he received for his boxing match with rapper Cassper Nyovest in December 2021.

Pearl was one of the people who expressed their distaste at Slik's crass comments. She responded saying she thought the controversial YouTuber would wait for his wounds to heal before coming back online.

“I thought he was waiting for his wounds to heal maybe."

In a joint statement, Minnie and Quinton explained they had been separated for months and the decision to file for a divorce was a last resort.

“In the past two years our family has experienced incredible joy and devastating loss. During this time we found comfort in knowing we had each other.

“Despite our efforts to absorb the changes in motion, the emotional burden and the post-traumatic stress of our individual losses outweighed our will."

