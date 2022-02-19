Anele Mdoda and Jason Goliath chat about the fun of working together again

Celebrity Game Night SA is back for a third season, and Anele Mdoda is more than happy the show is back.

The first episode aired on February 13, with Anele as the host and Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath as the two team captains.

Anele said the show coming back was a blessing for the team putting the show together.

“To get a second season of any show on TV is huge but to get a third is a blessing. It’s a testament of how well the show is loved and I j always feel warm inside because it means its camera crew, sound, lighting, scripting, directors, set design and all of that being employed.”

Anele said they get along like a house on fire.

“We get along because we don’t tip toe around each other. We are basically siblings and that’s the show, one long road trip with games.”