Anele Mdoda and Jason Goliath chat about the fun of working together again
Celebrity Game Night SA is back for a third season, and Anele Mdoda is more than happy the show is back.
The first episode aired on February 13, with Anele as the host and Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath as the two team captains.
Anele said the show coming back was a blessing for the team putting the show together.
“To get a second season of any show on TV is huge but to get a third is a blessing. It’s a testament of how well the show is loved and I j always feel warm inside because it means its camera crew, sound, lighting, scripting, directors, set design and all of that being employed.”
Anele said they get along like a house on fire.
“We get along because we don’t tip toe around each other. We are basically siblings and that’s the show, one long road trip with games.”
While the first episode has aired and the trio are done shooting for the season, we asked Jason which celeb he would take if millions were up for grabs. He picked comedian Mojak Lehoko.
“I am sure Anele and Ayanda have said the same, but my favourite guest is Mojak. He is not only one of my favourite comedians on stage, he is also bright, well read, knowledgeable. Mojak is the soldier I would take to battle every time.”
The 42-year-old gushed over his colleagues and said each time they are together shooting feels like a family reunion.
“Ayanda is great because she has a generous and kind energy. She is funny when it matters, she is a fierce competitor and a gracious loser — the next day. I look up to her work ethic, her professionalism, how funny she is every day and her off the cuff work. As an entertainer, she is definitely somebody I look up to. Both are nice people, kind people and we have a great time and lots of fun. It feels like a family reunion every year.”
Jason has been a comedian for more than 10 years and it's no secret not everyone's guard is down all the time, especially in a competitive space.
He said being a comedian gave him that competitive edge.
“It gives me an advantage. Laughter has always been my tool to help break the ice. It makes people feel more comfortable, and once people are laughing it’s very difficult for them to feel all the other emotions that come with being on set because happiness overtakes the nervousness that can often happen, particularly around the vulnerabilities our show can bring about.”
This season's guests include Lira, Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Skhumba, Lunga Shabalala, Boity Thulo, Jonathan Boyton-Lee, Dineo Langa, Enhle Mbali, LootLove, Sandile Mahlangu and Kelly Khumalo.
The third season is also adding appearances from guests across the continent for the first time.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.