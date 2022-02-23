TshisaLIVE

Riky Rick’s family ask for prayers and privacy as they confirm his death

23 February 2022 - 13:54 By Joy Mphande
Riky Rick's family have confirmed reports of his untimely death.
Riky Rick's family have confirmed reports of his untimely death.
Image: Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado/ Instagram

The family of award-winning rapper Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado have asked the nation to keep them in their prayers after the star’s untimely death on Wednesday morning.

Details about the 34-year-old’s death have not been made public.

The Makhado family confirmed the tragic news in a statement:“The family of South African artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing. Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado, 34, sadly passed away in the early hours of t February 23 in Johannesburg.”

“Affectionately known as Riky Rick across the globe, he was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entire entertainment industry. His love for family, friends and community is well-known. Riky’s nurturing and developing of young musical talent is well documented, and will forever be remembered.

“He leaves behind his wife, two children, mother and five siblings.”

The family asked for privacy and prayers while they mourn Riky Rick.

“The Makhado family humbly request privacy as they go through this extremely difficult period of grieving. The family has not appointed a spokesperson at this point and ask that you please keep them in your prayers.

“The family are also deeply thankful for and appreciate the countless messages of love and support received, These are felt deeply.”

Details of the memorial service and funeral will be confirmed in due course.

SA rapper Riky Rick has died, aged 34

Riky Rick has died, TshisaLIVE has confirmed.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Riky Rick congratulates Major League DJz on achieving 5-year old goal

"It's hard to describe the feeling of experiencing the youngsters complete the vision after so much pain and struggle," said a proud Ricky Rick.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH | Riky Rick shares video of Mpura's sentiments about his legacy

"I'm not here for a long time but I want when I'm no longer here, people should feel that I'm still here," Mpura told Riky Rick in an interview.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Vaccinate at the groove? - Riky Rick says government should ‘turn super-spreaders into super-vaxers’

Would you get a jab at the groove?
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Wu Assassins’ love sees Pearl Thusi reflect on pain she hid for two years TshisaLIVE
  2. Sello Maake kaNcube sets record straight on 'shares fight' with ex-wife TshisaLIVE
  3. SA rapper Riky Rick has died, aged 34 TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Like our tyres disappear in potholes’ — Mbalula dragged for saying Sho Madjozi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | MaKhumalo on her #RHOD debut and facing social media criticism TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...
Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...