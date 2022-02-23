Riky Rick’s family ask for prayers and privacy as they confirm his death

The family of award-winning rapper Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado have asked the nation to keep them in their prayers after the star’s untimely death on Wednesday morning.

Details about the 34-year-old’s death have not been made public.

The Makhado family confirmed the tragic news in a statement:“The family of South African artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing. Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado, 34, sadly passed away in the early hours of t February 23 in Johannesburg.”

“Affectionately known as Riky Rick across the globe, he was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entire entertainment industry. His love for family, friends and community is well-known. Riky’s nurturing and developing of young musical talent is well documented, and will forever be remembered.

“He leaves behind his wife, two children, mother and five siblings.”

The family asked for privacy and prayers while they mourn Riky Rick.

“The Makhado family humbly request privacy as they go through this extremely difficult period of grieving. The family has not appointed a spokesperson at this point and ask that you please keep them in your prayers.

“The family are also deeply thankful for and appreciate the countless messages of love and support received, These are felt deeply.”

Details of the memorial service and funeral will be confirmed in due course.