'So this was your way of saying goodbye?' — Riky Rick’s last tweet has fans shaken

The brief tweet, which has been interpreted by some to mean the rapper was saying his goodbyes, was shared on Wednesday at 3.20am

24 February 2022 - 10:05
Riky Rick died in the early hours of Wednesday.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Rapper Riky Rick's last tweet continues to garner reactions on social media, as thousands of fans convey their condolences and interpret what it could have meant as they seek closure.

The 34-year-old rapper, real name Rikhado Makhado, died in the early hours of Wednesday, his family confirmed in a statement.

“The family of SA artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing. Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado, 34, sadly passed away in the early hours of February 23 in Johannesburg,” it said in a statement. 

The cause of his death remains unconfirmed.

The exact time of his passing remains unknown to the public. However, a brief tweet, which has been interpreted by some to mean the rapper was saying his goodbyes, was shared on Wednesday at 3.20am. 

It reads: “I'll return a stronger man. This land is still my home.”

Others on Twitter pointed out the rapper used the same line in the lyrics of his song Home. 

Here's a glimpse at some of the responses: 

