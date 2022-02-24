WATCH | Big Zulu and Lerato Sengadi break down in an emotional tribute to Riky Rick

Tributes continue to pour in for rapper Rikhado Makhado aka Riky Rick who passed away on Wednesday.

The rapper has been described as a “quality human” who wanted to see people win. Riky Rick burst into mainstream fame with his platinum certified Family Values album in 2015. He gifted the world with hit songs such as Amantombazane, Boss Zonke and Sidlukotini.

The rapper's family confirmed he died early on Wednesday. In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, they asked for privacy and prayers.

Since the news of his death broke on Wednesday friends, fans and industry colleagues, have shared their heartfelt condolences and fondest memories of Riky.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, rapper Big Zulu and publicist Lerato Sengadi couldn't hold back their tears as they shared their tribute to the 34-year-old.

In her video shared on Monday Lerato said Riky's death was yet another devastating loss for the music industry.

“Children have lost their father, a wife has lost her husband, the industry has lost a trailblazer. We've lost a friend and it will never make sense to people who have never gone through this journey. It's always, why did he do it when he had everything going on for him? We will never know the battles that people are fighting.”

Watch the video below: