'Rest easy Boss Zonke' — Tributes pour in for late rapper Riky Rick

Mzansi and the hip-hop fraternity have been dealt another blow this week as news of rapper Riky Rick's death rocked the country.

Friends and fans are struggling to come to terms with the rapper's passing and have flooded social media with tributes to the star, adding that they are keeping his wife and children in their prayers.

The rapper's family confirmed he died early on Wednesday. In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, they asked for privacy and prayers.

“The family of SA artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing. Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado, 34, sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (February 23) in Johannesburg.”