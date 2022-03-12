'I am so grateful' — Moozlie celebrates 10 years in the entertainment industry

Nomuzi shot to stardom after she won the MTV Base presenter search competition in 2012 and after serving her time on the TV network, she went on to host various other shows on the Vuzu channel, among many others.

Two years after taking strides as a television personality, Nomuzi revealed that she was venturing into the music industry as a rapper under the moniker 'Moozlie'.

Since her career transition, the Benoni-born star has won the Best Female award at the SA Hip Hop Awards in 2018 and has since consistently been nominated in that category and modelled for various brands and holding ambassadorship too from Castle Lite to Drip footwear.

In 2021, we saw Nomuzi venture into reality TV as she often appeared on Zinhle Jiyane's reality show on BET, Unexpected, and how hands on she is with the DJ's jewellery business Era.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE, Nomuzi said she was leveraging on all her talents and spoke of how the Covid-19 pandemic was just yet another reminder to keep doing more.

“I grew up in the slash generation, a lot of people my age do a lot of things. For me 2020 showed me how important it is to show every single gun in your arsenal. The industry is still growing and it's not quite developed, so you have to have multiple streams of income. Plus I want to be in the industry for a very long time and I need to set myself up to do that.”

Building and maintaining great relationships has been one of her greatest strengths that has worked for her overtime she says,

“It's really important that you have good relations with people, because ultimately we are all businesses. So we need make sure that we can leverage our networks ... it's good to have a boss on speed dial.”