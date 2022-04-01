×

TshisaLIVE

LootLove is gearing up to take over in the DJing space

01 April 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Loot Love talks about her thriving career and new ventures.
Image: Supplied

Luthando Shosha, popularly known as LootLove, is looking to expand her brand. 

After leaving Metro FM in June 2021, the media personality became the first South African to get a gig on Apple Music 1 hosting  Africa Now Radio, a transition that has been life-changing she said.

“It's the kind of thing that changes your life forever. I'm going to reap the rewards of that change for a long time. It's been beautiful,” she told TshisaLIVE.

In May she's set to host a new show on Honey TV called Battle of the Ankara.  fashion competition where 10 up-and-coming fashion designers from different countries compete for the Ankara fashion crown. All designs are inspired, rooted and based on the Ankara material.

In August 2021, during an episode of POPcast with Ms Cosmo and Scoop Makhantini, the media personality revealed she was learning how to DJ.

This week she said she's nearly ready to launch her new career. 

“I'm learning. I'm deep in the thick of things so as soon as I'm ready we'll be good to go. I think it would be cool to change my name. I'd be like this is who I am on the decks and who I am on radio but it will still be very similar to LootLove, I'll just switch it up.” 

LootLove said becoming a mother has pushed her to do more to make sure her children are well taken care of. 

“Mommy has got to make this money because there's two of them. I'm a mom first, so if I must take my kids to a meeting, that's what I'm doing. 

“I have a lot of support. The crazy schedule works for my kids. My nanny is the best in the universe and I think if you plan it out and figure it out and you get the help that you need it all works out. My nanny even comes home with me to the Eastern Cape so it's a perfect balance, my mom holds it down as well. When I need support I don't need to ask because  it's just there.”

"I won't be in the clubs but I'll be at the cute festivals," Loot Love said.

"I won't be in the clubs but I'll be at the cute festivals," Loot Love said.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

LootLove pays homage to her late baby brother on his birthday

LootLove's late brother Lukhanyo would've turned 20.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

LootLove shuts down troll hating on her post-pregnancy body!

"It took me a while to get here and what I'm not going to do is shame myself and not live my best."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
