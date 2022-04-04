Andrea Dondolo says she accepted her ancestral calling for her son’s sake

Actress, activist and sangoma Andrea Dondolo said she surrendered to her calling with the next generation in her lineage in mind.

Accepting and surrendering to a calling proves difficult for many, and the actress revealed her son played a huge role in her decision.

She took to Instagram and shared a snap with her child, who she said she had in mind when she finally accepted her calling of Ubumgoma.

“In my stubbornness to accept the calling, when I realised the consequences to the next generation I bowed and surrendered. I could not let my son bear the consequences of my refusal. Being a mother is a huge responsibility and some tough decisions have to be made.”

