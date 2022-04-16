Heavy-K responds to apparent 'ex' saying 'he is controlling’
Heavy-K responded to the trending video on his timeline, saying that though he tries to stay out of trouble, he seemingly always becomes a victim on social media.
The Club DJ and producer took to his Twitter timeline after topping Mzansi's trends list,
“Yaz I’m one guy who minds his own business no matter what simply because I don’t wanna 'clush' with anyone but still catching stray bullets, ay kunzima.” he wrote.
Yaz I’m one guy who minds his own business no matter what simply because I don’t wanna “clush” with anyone but still catching stray bullets, ay kunzima🤦🏾— HEAVY-K (@HeavykDrumboss) April 11, 2022
This follows after Nicole Maleka shed light on her apparent former relationship with Club DJ and producer Heavy-K during a Q&A 'sip or spill' game.
In a recent YouTube video, Nicole is asked what transpired between herself and Heavy-K.
Nicole candidly answered that she felt Heavy-K was “controlling” and not a good man for her.
“Me and Heavy-K separated because he wasn't a good guy for me. He is very controlling, and I am outgoing, so we didn't clash.” she said.
Lelo and Nicole are Wild 🤣🤣 she says she will never go back to heavy K because he's too controlling 😭😭— ® (@Biophonlk) April 11, 2022
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Lelo Faith Nketsi #PodcastAndChill Siv Ngesi R100k #LiboXDavidTlale Heavy K pic.twitter.com/5cRLWyqdxU
Heavy-K's relationship woes tend to make the headlines as revelations of his private matters surfaced.
His ex-fiancé Ntombi Nguse's messy split had tongues wagging on social media after they announced it in December 2019.
The couple have two children together apart from the third one Heavy-K recently added to his family tree since revealing the news in October 2021.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.