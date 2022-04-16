Heavy-K responds to apparent 'ex' saying 'he is controlling’

Heavy-K responded to the trending video on his timeline, saying that though he tries to stay out of trouble, he seemingly always becomes a victim on social media.

The Club DJ and producer took to his Twitter timeline after topping Mzansi's trends list,

“Yaz I’m one guy who minds his own business no matter what simply because I don’t wanna 'clush' with anyone but still catching stray bullets, ay kunzima.” he wrote.