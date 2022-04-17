WATCH | Thembi Seete celebrates her son Dakalo's fourth birthday

Actress Thembi Seete's son Dakolo has turned four and the proud mommy went all out to treat him to his favourite things, including huge balloons and Spider-Man inspired cake.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her "miracle", Thembi wished Dakalo all the good things the world has to offer and declared her endless love.

“You are an indescribable miracle of my life Dakalo #Dk4. I love you endlessly. Happy birthday Mokomosos. Mommy and daddy love you.”

Dakalo seemed super excited by the huge balloons that came with his beautiful Spider-Man cake.

Check out the snaps and videos below: