WATCH | Thembi Seete celebrates her son Dakalo's fourth birthday
Actress Thembi Seete's son Dakolo has turned four and the proud mommy went all out to treat him to his favourite things, including huge balloons and Spider-Man inspired cake.
Taking to Instagram to celebrate her "miracle", Thembi wished Dakalo all the good things the world has to offer and declared her endless love.
“You are an indescribable miracle of my life Dakalo #Dk4. I love you endlessly. Happy birthday Mokomosos. Mommy and daddy love you.”
Dakalo seemed super excited by the huge balloons that came with his beautiful Spider-Man cake.
Check out the snaps and videos below:
Thembi had Dakalo in 2018 at the age of 40. She keeps her baby boy away from the socials with exceptions on his birthday and special occasions.
After the arrival of her little boy, Thembi shared her excitement about the journey of being a mom.
“When anything comes at the right time, God ensures we are ready and present. I had to be present enough to live in every moment with you. From carrying you for nine months to giving birth and watching you grow into your own person and learning who God has created you to be on a daily basis,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
