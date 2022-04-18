'The Wife' actor Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo talks fame, balancing TV and theatre

Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo's life changed after joining the cast of Showmax's The Wife. Having kick-started his acting career in theatre, he is still determined to balance the two worlds and venture into other avenues of acting.

The actor plays a fan favourite Qhawe Zulu. While this is his second stint on television after his role on e.tv’s Imbewu The Seed, he is adamant he will not stop theatre work and wants to strike a balance between the two worlds.

“As an artist, I take my craft seriously. I've learnt a lot. Coming from a theatre background and into film has me learning a lot and I want to learn more about telling good stories. Not everyone watches theatre. Film and television are good platforms where you are able to spread your love for telling stories,” he told TshisaLIVE.